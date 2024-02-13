Poll: ‘Squad’ Member Cori Bush Trails Democrat Challenger

A recent Remington Research Group/Missouri Scout survey showed what appears to be an uphill battle for far-left Democrat Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) in her primary race, as she trails her Democrat challenger by double digits.

The survey asked Democrat primary voters who they would support in the primary race, offering a choice of three candidates: Rep. Bush, St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, and State Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal.

Half chose Bell as their candidate of choice, followed by 28 percent who said Bush and four percent who chose Nadal. Nearly one in five, 18 percent, remain unsure.

While the Hill noted that the survey did not identify Bush as the incumbent, Bell continued to best Bush among several demographics, leading 43-35 percent among black respondents and 60-20 percent among white respondents.

The survey was taken February 7-9, 2024, among 401 likely Democrat primary voters. It has a ± 4.9 percent margin of error and comes as Bush remains under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over allegations of misuse of private security funds. However, the situation continues to worsen, as Bush’s recent filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) “show that her campaign made seven additional payments for $2,500 each to her husband, Cortney Merritts, between October 1 and December 31, 2023,” as Breitbart News detailed:

This latest $17,500 brings the total to $120,000 paid to Merritts, who has been in a relationship with Bush “since before her Congressional tenure,” according to a statement her office obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The couple married in February 2023, more than a year after Bush had begun paying her companion for security services in January 2022. However, Bush’s committee switched the job description to “wage expenses” in April 2023.

The poor poll for Bush also follows the congresswoman standing alongside Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as the only two votes against a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives — the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act” — that would bar Palestinians who joined in on the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, from entering the United States.

