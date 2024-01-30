Report: Squad Member Cori Bush Under Criminal Investigation by DOJ

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of the far-left “Squad” in Congress, is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly misusing government funds meant for private security.

Punchbowl News first reported that the DOJ is conducting the criminal probe into Bush. The outlet cited six sources for the allegation.

On Monday, the Justice Department subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms for records related to the misuse of federal security money.

As Breitbart News reported, the House clerk read a message from the office of the Sergeant at Arms formally notifying the House chamber that the office had been served with a grand jury subpoena by the DOJ.

According to the official House website:

The Sergeant at Arms is the chief law enforcement and protocol officer of the House of Representatives and is responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the United States Capitol complex. The Sergeant at Arms reviews and implements all issues relating to the safety and security of Members of Congress and the Capitol complex. The Sergeant at Arms also coordinates extensively with the U.S. Capitol Police and various intelligence agencies to assess threats against Members of Congress and the Capitol complex.

Reports did not initially name which House Democrat is involved with the investigation. However, one House Democrat was previously investigated by the Federal Elections Commission for misusing campaign funds for private security.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) continued to pay now-husband Cortney Merritts for private security after their marriage.

This is a breaking story. More to come…