Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib Oppose Barring October 7 Terrorists from USA

Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were the only two votes against a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday that would ban Palestinians who joined in the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7 from entering the U.S.

The Jewish Insider reported:

Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) broke with the rest of the House on Wednesday evening to vote against a bill barring participants in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel from entering the United States. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) voted present on the bill, while 422 other lawmakers voted in favor. The “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act” would designate any members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and any other individuals involved in perpetrating, planning, funding or supporting the Oct. 7 attack on Israel as barred from the U.S. and from seeking any immigration relief from the U.S. It would also expand existing immigration restrictions barring some representatives of the Palestinian Liberation Organization from the U.S. to include all PLO members.

Both Bush and Tlaib, members of the left-wing “Squad,” said the bill duplicated existing law, which already bars terrorists from entering the U.S., and that it was crafted to further anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, or anti-immigrant narratives.

The two legislators, who campaign together, have called for an immediate ceasefire that would leave Hamas in place in Gaza.

