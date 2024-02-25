Koch-Backed Group Stops Spending on Nikki Haley Campaign

Americans for Prosperity Action, a Koch-backed group, has reportedly halted spending on the Nikki Haley campaign following her loss to former President Donald Trump in the South Carolina primary.

Following Haley’s loss over the weekend, Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel said in an email to staff obtained by Politico that it will be taking “stock” of its spending priorities following Haley’s loss. The group will now reportedly focus on Senate and House races.

“[Haley] has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort,” Seidel wrote. “But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.”

Seidel further charged that former President Donald Trump’s candidacy will lead to Democrat Party rule for another four years.

“If Donald Trump is at the top of the Republican ticket, the risk of one-party rule by a Democratic Party captured by the Progressive Left is severe and would do irreparable damage to the country,” Seidel wrote Sunday. “The last three election cycles have painted a very clear picture of what we can expect from voters who consistently rejected Donald Trump and his impact on the Republican party brand.”

At least as of this writing, current polls show former President Trump leading President Joe Biden, whose approval rating stands at a low 38 percent and whose age has increasingly become a concern among voters.

Former President Donald Trump beat Haley in her home state of South Carolina by 20 points in the primary this past Saturday. While Haley did say she will keep up the fight, she has only committed to running through Super Tuesday on March 5.

“AFP Action had funded advertisements and field operations for months last year that were designed to persuade Republican voters to back someone other than Trump in the presidential primary,” noted Politico.

“But it wasn’t until late November that AFP Action tapped Haley as its desired Trump alternative. Since then, AFP has reached out to more than 3 million voters in early nominating and Super Tuesday states, as well as purchased millions of dollars worth of ads on Haley’s behalf,” it added.

