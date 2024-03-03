Bidenomics in Crisis: Majority of Voters Say Biden’s Policies Will Make Inflation Worse

Most Americans think Joe Biden’s policies will cause prices to rise, a poll of registered voters by CBS News and YouGov shows.

As the U.S. economy approaches the third anniversary of the explosion of inflation that has sent the cost of living soaring and real wages plunging, a solid majority of registered voters think Biden’s policies will cause prices to go up. Less than a fifth think his policies will bring prices down.

The CBS-YouGov poll results released Sunday showed that 55 percent of registered voters say Biden’s policies will make prices go up. Seventeen percent said his policies will make prices fall. Twenty-seven percent said his policies will have no effect.

That’s a total of 82 percent who say they expect Biden’s policies to be ineffective at reducing prices or to make prices go up.

Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee, fares far better when it comes to the hot-button issue of inflation.

Forty-four percent of registered voters say his policies will make prices fall. Just 34 percent say his policies will make prices rise. Twenty-two percent say Trump’s policies will make no difference.

There’s a 21-point gap in Trump’s favor on the question of who will make prices rise. Looked at the other way, there’s a 27-point gap in Trump’s favor when it comes to prices falling.