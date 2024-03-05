CNN Exit Poll: 85% of Haley Voters Approve of Biden on Super Tuesday

Eighty-five percent of former Gov. Nikki Haley voters approved of President Joe Biden as commander in chief, a CNN exit poll found on Super Tuesday in North Carolina.

The result underscores Haley’s establishment appeal among Republican primary voters. Both Haley and Biden represent establishment interests.

Only 18 percent of Haley voters disapproved of Biden, while 78 percent of voters supporting former President Donald Trump disapproved of Biden.

Only nine percent of Trump voters approved of Biden.

Haley alleged she is a “conservative,” although some of her policies appear to contradict her claim.

Haley opposes the America First agenda:

Says “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

Believes in defending Ukraine’s eastern border with American taxpayer funds.

Claims the government should not intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

Supports importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

Haley spent more than $114 million during her Republican primary bid against Trump, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data from the latest report on February 2 shows.

She only has about $17 million cash on hand, according to the FEC report. Haley says she raised another $12 million throughout February.

More than 75 percent of the money she raised during the campaign was from large donors, Open Secrets figured.

While she invested zero dollars in her own campaign, Haley accepted donations from Democrats, including Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

