Nikki Haley: Government Shouldn’t Ban Child Sex Changes

Republican presidential primary candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is facing renewed criticism just before Wednesday night’s GOP primary debate because of a June TV interview, where she said the government should not intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

“The law should stay out” of matters involving troubled teens who demand sex-related medical treatments because “parents should handle it,” Haley told CBS.

Watch Below:

“What care should be on the table when a 12-year-old child in this country assigned female at birth says, ‘Actually, I feel more comfortable living as a boy.’ What should the law allow the response to be?” CBS asked Haley, to which the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations replied, saying, “I think the law should stay out of it, and I think parents should handle it.”

Social media users quickly took to X/Twitter to express their dismay over Haley’s answer.

“Nikki Haley was just asked on CBS what should be done if a 12 year old decides they want a sex change and she said the law should stay out of it to let parents handle it. This is 1000% disqualifying. The law must intervene when a parent abuses their child,” conservative influencer Robby Starbuck reacted.

“It’s completely disqualifying,” another X/Twitter user wrote in the comment section of Starbuck’s post, echoing his sentiments.

“She is no vote for me,” another reacted. “Chopping off body parts of children, putting them on cancer causing hormones, for feelings, is a line I am not willing to cross.”

“She’s probably getting paid by big pharma,” another X/Twitter user surmised.

“You have to be 18 to get a tattoo and 21 to buy alcohol, but sex change for 12 years is perfectly fine?” another pointed out.

“Anyone supporting child genital mutilation is anti-human,” another declared. “Kids will follow all sorts of trends based on peer pressure, and it’s fine if it means having a weird haircut or clothing. Being sterilized for life is an entirely different thing.”

