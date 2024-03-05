Donald Trump Victorious in Massachusetts Republican Primary

The Associated Press (AP) projects former President Donald Trump will win the Republican presidential primary in Massachusetts.

The agency called the race for the 45th president over former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at 8:48 p.m. ET, less than an hour after polls closed. With two percent of the vote reported as of 8:53 p.m. ET, the New York Times election results showed Trump with 59.4 percent of the vote and Haley at 37 percent.

The Massachusetts Republican primary carries with it 40 delegates, and if a candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote, they carry all of the delegates, as WBUR notes. In other words, Donald Trump will secure all 40 delegates if he garners a majority when the vote count is finished.

Trump had a 276-43 delegate lead over Haley entering Super Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Trump’s win on Tuesday comes eight years after his first blowout victory in the Bay State. On Super Tuesday in 2016, Trump won the state handily with 49.3 percent of the vote in what was still a crowded field that included former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marco Rubio (R-FL). Kasich, who garnered 31 percent less than Trump, came in second place.

That victory illustrated that while Massachusetts is a deep blue state, its Republican contingency aligns more with Trump than the GOP establishment. That was reaffirmed in 2020 when then-President Trump, with 87 percent of the vote, blew out former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) in his own backyard.

This is one of many wins expected for the 45th president across the nation on Super Tuesday as 14 other states are holding their Republican nominating contests, with a collective 865 delegates at play, CBS News notes.