Former President Donald Trump is projected to win the Texas Republican presidential primary in what is shaping up to be a blowout.

Trump bested his last remaining opponent for the nomination, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), in the Lone Star State’s primary, according to the Associated Press, which called the race at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, right as the final polls closed.

With 44 percent of the vote reported, Trump had 75.7 percent to Haley’s 19.2 percent, according to the New York Times, which gets its data from the Associated Press. As of this writing, the Times projects a 53-point victory for the 45th president.

One-hundred-fifty Republican delegates are in play on Tuesday in the Lone Star State, which includes 36 statewide and 3 from every congressional district, according to the AP:

The candidate who receives a majority of the statewide vote wins all 36 statewide delegates at stake in the primary. If no candidate receives a vote majority, those 36 delegates are allocated proportionally, although the exact method depends on how many candidates surpass the 20% threshold. Each of the 38 congressional districts awards three delegates, using similar rules.

Trump will likely win all of the statewide delegates, considering he is 25 points above a majority as of this writing. Texas is one of 15 states where Republican nominating contests were underway on Super Tuesday.