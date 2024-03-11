Fifty-seven percent of Democrat voters would oppose Congress certifying the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump wins, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Monday.

The poll asked likely voters: “Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year’s election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Do you support or oppose Democrats refusing to certify the election results if Trump wins?”

57 percent of Democrats would oppose certification.

Nearly two-thirds of “liberals” said they would oppose certification.

However, Democrats do not form the majority of voters’ opinions:

Overall, only 35 percent of all voters would support opposing certifying Trump’s victory.

55 percent would oppose lawmakers refusing to certify a Trump victory.

The poll sampled 912 likely voters from March 5-7 with a 3 point margin of error.

In August 2023 a grand jury indicted Trump on four counts related to January 6. The counts include:

“Conspiracy to Defraud the United States”

“Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding”

“Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding”

“Conspiracy Against Rights”

The penalty for the alleged offenses is up to 55 years in prison. Trump “does not face the possibility of the death penalty because the indictment did not include the ‘special findings’ necessary to seek that sentence,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told Reuters.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.