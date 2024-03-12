Poll: Donald Trump Bests Joe Biden in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Georgia, the latest survey from Emerson College Polling/the Hill found.

The poll found Trump with a four-point advantage in the Peach State, leading Biden with support from 46 percent of voters to Biden’s 42 percent support. Trump maintains his four-point lead when leaners are included, but in that scenario, he enjoys majority support — 52 percent support to Biden’s 48 percent.

Trump’s lead expands to a seven-point advantage over Biden when third-party candidates are included, garnering 44 percentage points to Biden’s 37 percent. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. comes in third place with five percent support, followed by two percent for Cornel West and one percent for Jill Stein:

The survey also found that Trump voters in Georgia are more motivated by the issues themselves, while Biden supporters tend to be more motivated by disliking the former president.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, explained, “Biden voters are twice as likely to be motivated by their dislike for Trump (30%) compared to Trump voters’ motivation by their dislike for Biden (15%).”

“A plurality of Trump voters (32%) are breaking for him due to their concern about an issue, with the economy (29%) and immigration (21%) being the top priorities for these voters,” Kimball added.

Overall, the economy is at the forefront of Georgians’ minds, as 32 percent identified it as the most important issue. Fourteen percent identified immigration as the most important issue. Notably, more voters — 54 percent to Biden’s 46 percent — said Trump would better handle the issue of immigration.

Immigration is followed by 12 percent who said healthcare is the most important issue and 11 percent who said crime.

Abortion access appears to be among the least important issues with Peach State voters, as only six percent identified it as the most important issue.

The survey was taken March 5-7, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a ± three percent margin of error and follows several state-level surveys showing Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, besting Biden not only in Georgia but in other battleground states such as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.