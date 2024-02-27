Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in seven out of seven swing states, a series of surveys from EmersonPolling/the Hill found.

The surveys examined the potential — and increasingly likely — matchup between Trump and Biden in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina. The surveys found Trump leading Biden in every one of those states.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden by three points in Wisconsin, two points in Pennsylvania, six points in Nevada, two points in Michigan, six points in Georgia, three points in Arizona, and three points in North Carolina:

Further, Trump’s lead only seems to expand when third-party candidates are added to the mix. This is significant, as there was long speculation that the inclusion of a third-party candidate, such as independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., would hurt Trump more than Biden. But polls continue to show that this is not the case.

In Nevada, for example, Trump’s lead expands to ten points when RFK Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West are added to the mix. In North Carolina and Georgia, Trump’s lead expands to nine points.

With third-party candidates included, Trump’s lead sits at six points in Arizona, five points in Pennsylvania, four points in Wisconsin, and three points in Michigan:

This is not the only survey as of late that has shown this trend. A January survey from Bloomberg News/Morning Consult found Trump leading Biden in these key swing states as well — both head-to-head and with third-party candidates included, as Breitbart News detailed:

Arizona: Trump 47 / Biden 44 — Trump +3

Georgia: Trump 49 / Biden 41 — Trump +8

Michigan: Trump 47 / Biden 42 — Trump +5

Nevada: Trump 48 / Biden 40 — Trump +8

North Carolina: Trump 49 / Biden 39 — Trump +10

Pennsylvania: Trump 48 / Biden 45 — Trump +3

Wisconsin: Trump 49 / Biden 44 — Trump +5 … Arizona: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

Georgia: Trump 44 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +7

Michigan: Trump 43 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +6

Nevada: Trump 43 / Biden 31 / Kennedy 12 — Trump +12

North Carolina: Trump 45 / Biden 32 / Kennedy 9 — Trump +13

Pennsylvania: Trump 43 / Biden 40 / Kennedy 7 — Trump +3

Wisconsin: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

The surveys come as Trump continues to hit Biden on the issue of immigration — something many conservatives strongly believe he should focus on moving into the election: