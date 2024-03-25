Poll: Majority to Vote Trump over Biden if Convicted in Documents Case

A majority of voters said they would vote for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if a jury convicts the former president in the documents case, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll recently found.

The poll comes after former Special Counsel Robert Hur did not prosecute President Joe Biden for mishandling classified documents.

The poll asked respondents who they would vote for if a jury convicted Trump “of crimes related to his handling of classified presidential documents?”

54 percent would vote for Trump

46 percent would vote for Biden

Fifty-three percent of voters said Trump would not be convicted of any alleged crimes, while another 54 percent said Trump’s legal troubles are politically motivated.

The poll sampled 2,011 registered voters from March 20-21. The poll provided no margin of error.

In the classified document case, Trump faces a maximum of 450 years in federal prison if convicted on all 40 charges in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment.

The case does not have a trial date after it was postponed from May. Trump wants to trial to be set for after the election. Smith suggested the trial occur in July. The judge overseeing the case has also not ruled on motions from Trump to toss the case. WATCH — “It’s a Lie”: Special Counsel Calls Biden’s Claims on Classified Documents “Inconsistent” with Facts: House Judiciary Committee

Meanwhile, Hur, who described Biden in his report as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” told Congress that he could not charge the president with “willfully” retaining classified documents due to lack of evidence.

“My task was to determine whether the President retained or disclosed national defense information “willfully” — meaning, knowingly and with the intent to do something the law forbids,” Hur said before Congress. “I could not make that determination without assessing the President’s state of mind. For that reason, I had to consider the President’s memory and overall mental state, and how a jury likely would perceive his memory and mental state in a criminal trial.

Hur’s report confirmed Biden’s classified documents were found in seven places:

