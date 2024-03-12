Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s “willfully retained” classified documents were found in seven places throughout several locations.

Hur, who described Biden in his report as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” testified that he could not charge the president with “willfully retaining” classified documents due to the president’s lack of mental cognition and the impact that would have on a jury. For example, during Biden’s interview with Hur, he could not remember when his son Beau Biden died or when he was vice president, according to a transcript of Hur’s interview obtained by Breitbart News.

During Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s (R-ND) line of questioning in Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing, Hur confirmed that federal authorities located classified documents in seven locations.

“Mr. Hur, classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center?” Armstrong asked.

“That’s correct,” Hur replied.

“They were found in President Biden’s garage?” he asked.

“In Wilmington, Delaware, yes,” Hur responded.

“And in his basement den?” the member asked.

“Also in the same home, yes,” Hur said.

“And his main floor office?” Armstrong asked.

“Correct,” Hur replied.

“And his third-floor den?” Armstrong asked.

“Correct,” Hur again said.

“At the University of Delaware?” the member asked.

“Correct,” Hur replied.

“And at the Biden Institute?” Armstrong asked finally.

“Correct,” he said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.