Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said on Wednesday that independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “the most Radical Left Candidate in the race” and that he is President Joe Biden’s “Political Opponent, not mine.”

The 45th president took to Truth Social early Wednesday morning after Kennedy Jr. selected Nicole Shanahan, a leftist “criminal justice” advocate who appears to have donated thousands of dollars to President Joe Biden in the 2020 cycle:

“RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters,” Trump wrote in his post. “I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America.”

“His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more ‘Liberal’ than him, if that’s possible. Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!! It’s great for MAGA, but the Communists will make it very hard for him to get on the Ballot,” he added.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) data indicates Shanahan donated $30,000 to the Biden campaign in 2020, as Breitbart News Hannah Bleau Knudsen noted. However, the New York Times reports that Shanahan, “who was once married to the Google co-founder Sergey Brin,” was an early supporter of Kennedy Jr. this time around, donating to his campaign just a month after he entered the race in May 2023.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also noted that Shanahan is a “six-figure donor to… George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA.”

RFK’s VP choice, Nicole Shanahan, is a six-figure donor to… George Gascon, the pro-crime, Soros-backed prosecutor who helped wreck San Francisco and is currently wrecking LA. She also spent big on Measure J, a Los Angeles measure to reroute spending from law enforcement and… pic.twitter.com/ei3p1sggA0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2024

Trump emphasized Wednesday that Kennedy is not his opponent, but Biden’s.

“Expect him, and her, to be indicted any day now, probably for Environmental Fraud! He is Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, not mine. I love that he is running!” Trump concluded in his post.

A Morning Consult-Bloomberg News poll published Tuesday showed Trump leading Biden in six of seven swing states when Kennedy and other third-party candidates were figured in the race. Trump and Biden tied in the seventh state (Michigan) in a crowded field. When it is a head-to-head contest between Trump and Biden, Trump is up in four states, while Biden leads in one, and they tie in two.