Pro-Palestinian activists are reportedly working in New Jersey to disrupt President Joe Biden’s nomination at the Democrat national convention in August.

New Jersey is not the only state where Democrats are working against Biden. Similar efforts are ongoing in Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

WATCH — Dem Rep. Beyer: Biden Has “Very Different” Israel Stance than in November:

The activists, with the slogan, “Justice for Palestine, permanent cease-fire now,” are working against Biden’s nomination by getting onto ballots in New Jersey’s Democrat primary, on June 4, and to be elected as delegates to the convention, the New York Times reported. The activists are working to back the “Uncommitted” candidate.

“We want to send a message to Biden and his campaign,” Maria Eva Dorigo, a public health researcher, told the Times. “We are not OK with this.”

“There is no way that we will make a difference here in New Jersey,” she added. “But what we do want to show is that we do care what is going on in Palestine.” RELATED VIDEO — White House Dodges on if Biden Agrees with Schumer Saying Netanyahu Is “Obstacle” to Peace in “Good Speech”:

Dorigo is a part of the group who entered a New Jersey state office last week to deliver boxes filled with signed election petitions, the Times reported:

One of the four dozen would-be delegates had gathered 220 signatures; another had gotten 157. … Each will appear on the Democratic primary ballot and compete against candidates committed to President Biden. … But the group’s cease-fire slogan will appear on ballots throughout New Jersey in silent opposition to the Biden administration’s position on Israel and the war in Gaza.

Only 47 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the Hamas-Israel war, a recent Gallup poll found, down 13 points since October, underscoring a major problem for Biden’s reelection chances.

