Only 47 percent of Democrats approve of President Joe Biden’s handing of the Hamas-Israel war, a recent Gallup poll found, down 13 points since October, underscoring a major problem for Biden’s reelection chances.

“F*ck Joe Biden!” pro-Hamas protestors shouted Thursday outside Biden’s high-dollar fundraising event. “Genocide Joe has got to go!”

“War pig,” one sign held by a protester inside the event read. “Shame on you, Joe Biden,” another shouted. Others yelled, “Blood on your hands.”

WATCH: “Shame on You, Joe Biden!” Leftist Protesters Interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton Event

@pslnational/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX, @jvplive/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Out of five issues, Democrats gave Biden’s handling of the war the poorest marks:

Global warming: 80 percent

Energy policy: 78 percent

Costly economy: 74 percent

Foreign affairs: 66 percent

Hamas war: 47 percent

Gallup analyzed Biden’s poor marks on the Hamas war:

Democrats’ widespread opposition to Israel’s actions underscores the difficulty of the issue for President Joe Biden among his most loyal supporters. Some Democratic critics believe Biden has been too closely aligned with Israel by not taking stronger actions to promote a cease-fire and to assist Palestinian civilians caught in the war zone. Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the situation in the Middle East, at 27%, is his lowest among five issues tested in the survey. This is because far fewer Democrats (47%) approve of how he is handling the situation between the Israelis and Palestinians than approve of his handling of the economy, the environment, energy policy and foreign affairs, broadly. On those issues, no less than 66% of Democrats approve of Biden.

Democrats’ opinion on the war runs contrary to how American voters perceive it overall. Seventy-nine percent support Israel over Hamas in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which is virtually unchanged since February, a Harvard-Harris poll found in March.

The Gallup poll sampled 1,016 adults living in the United States from March 1-20 with a 4-point margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.