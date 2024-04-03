The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised a joint $65.6 million in March, which brings their cash on hand to $93.1 million, the organizations announced Wednesday.

The sum is greater than the $62 million the Trump team raised in March of 2020.

“Our campaign, working together with the RNC, has been steadily ramping up our fundraising efforts, and our March numbers are a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump by voters all across the spectrum,” Trump campaign comanager Susie Wiles told reporters.

“Republicans may not be beneficiaries of the self-interested largesse from Hollywood and Silicon Valley elites, but President Trump is proud to be supported by donations from voters who are the backbone of this nation, which will fuel Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said.

The Biden campaign has not released its fundraising numbers for March. It claimed to raise $25 million during a controversial high-dollar fundraising event in March with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden’s campaign ended February with $155 million on hand.

The lawfare waged against Trump has hurt his campaign’s cash position, Politico reported:

The Trump campaign and RNC have set up a joint fundraising account, called the Trump 47 Committee, that can draw checks totaling up to $814,600. Trump’s efforts to fund his campaign have been significantly hampered by his legal bills, with Trump diverting tens of millions of dollars to pay for his legal expenses. The former president’s leadership PAC, Save America, in February spent more than $5.6 million on legal fees. Since January 2023, a pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc., sent $50 million to Save America, much of which was spent on legal bills.

However, Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal polling shows Trump is performing well in swing states. In six of the seven top swing states, Trump leads Biden, reversing Biden’s 2020 wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Pennsylvania: Trump 47 percent (+3) Biden 44 percent Nevada: Trump 48 percent (+4) Biden 44 percent Michigan: Trump 48 percent (+3) Biden 45 percent North Carolina: Trump 49 percent (+6) Biden 43 percent Arizona: Trump 47 percent (+5) Biden 42 percent Wisconsin: Biden 46 percent (=) Trump 46 percent Georgia: Trump 44 percent (+1) Biden 43 percent

“Overall, the poll shows substantial unhappiness with Biden among voters who will have the most influence in the outcome of the election, as expanded one-party dominance in states has left just a few as politically competitive,” the Journal reported.

WATCH — Trump After Being Declared Official GOP Nominee: “Crooked” Joe Biden “Must be Defeated”

Team Trump via Storyful

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.