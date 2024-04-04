Elise Stefanik Raises Record-Breaking $7.1M in First Quarter 

House Conference chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) raised a record-breaking $7.1 million in the first quarter, sources told Breitbart News on Thursday.

The money was raised for House candidates, national committees, and Stefanik’s New York battleground effort.

The average donation to Team Elise was $21 dollars in the first quarter. A total of 70,000 individuals donated.

Team Elise has raised $20 million during the 2024 cycle to date.

“I am humbled and incredibly grateful for the record support from longtime and first-time Team Elise donors in Upstate New York and across the country,” Stefanik told reporters. “The America First Movement under President Trump’s leadership has never been in a stronger position. We are off to a great start to 2024 as we work to elect President Trump, protect and expand our House Republican Majority, and save America.”

Stefanik replaced former Rep. Liz Cheney as conference chair in mid-2021. Since replacing Cheney, Republicans took back the House in 2022—partly by flipping four seats in New York State—securing a slim but important majority.

Stefanik announced a plan in 2023 to defeat Democrats in the 2024 election cycle by launching a “NY Battleground Fund.” The fund is meant to counter Democrat attacks and protect the majority in New York.

Stefanik is considered among those contending to be Trump’s running mate.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.