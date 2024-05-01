Fox News Removes Docuseries on Hunter Biden After Lawsuit Threat

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Wendell Husebø

Fox News removed its Hunter Biden docuseries Tuesday after the first son threatened to sue the network.

“This program was produced in and has been available since 2022,” the network told reporters in a statement. “We are reviewing the concerns that have just been raised and — out of an abundance of caution in the interim — have taken it down.”

Hunter’s legal team asked Fox News last week to remove “hacked” and “intimate” images from its news site or risk a lawsuit, along with its miniseries, “The Trial of Hunter Biden.” The show reports Hunter’s business activities.

“FOX knows that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material,” Hunter’s attorneys wrote in a letter last week.

“While routinely defaming and disparaging Mr. Biden, FOX has simultaneously sought to profit by the unlawful exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness for commercial purposes and reprehensible dissemination of salacious photographs depicting Mr. Biden,” the attorneys continued.

Although Hunter claims the images were “hacked,” the Justice Department confirmed in January the contents on his laptop matched what authorities obtained via a search warrant of Hunter’s iCloud.

The DOJ also stated Hunter left the laptop at a computer store for repair before it was turned over to the FBI.

In addition, the “chain of custody of that laptop has been well established,” the New York Post’s Miranda Devine reported.

Fox News defended their reporting as “constitutionally protected coverage” of a public figure, the network told Breitbart News on Tuesday:

