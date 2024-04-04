The Senate campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running to replace retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) in one of the most competitive races this year, sent out a fundraising email Thursday accusing former President Donald Trump of “spreading lies and dangerous narratives” during his trip to Michigan on Tuesday, where he spotlighted “migrant crime.”

The email, obtained and reviewed by Breitbart News, has a subject line reading, “Donald Trump has no shame.” It provides a link to an ActBlue website seeking donations of $10-$3,300 or a custom amount for Slotkin.

“Trump spent his time in Michigan not only spreading lies and advancing dangerous narratives, but he also attacked Elissa, because he knows there is no winning Michigan if Elissa wins the Senate race,” the email claims.

It also includes a clip of Slotkin’s appearance on MSNBC’s News’s Alex Wagner Tonight, where she tried to blame Trump for the death of the political establishment’s pro-migration border bill that “sets a finish line and a countdown clock for illegal aliens to achieve amnesty,” as Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported.

“I think that’s what just drives many of us crazy is that he comes in, he’ll do a big rally, he’ll drum up all this energy, he’ll lie, he’ll call people ‘animals,’ but then he stopped the Republicans from negotiating with us on a deal,” Slotkin said. “We had a bipartisan deal.”

She also slipped in the term “animals” in an apparent attempt to piggyback on the left and mainstream media’s contrived narrative that Trump referred to all immigrants as “animals” at a rally in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, when he was speaking in the context of illegal aliens who are accused of murder.

After detailing illegal alien Brandon Ortiz-Vite’s alleged murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia and pointing to another killing in Grand Rapids in which an illegal immigrant was convicted of murder, Trump spoke of Laken Riley’s February murder in Georgia at the hands of a suspect police identified as an illegal alien. Trump used the term “animal” while speaking of Riley’s killer.

His full remarks read:

And just a few weeks ago I met with the grieving family of Laken Riley, you know Laken, she was incredible. Top of her class, everything was the top. She was the top of everything. She was incredible. I met the parents – incredible people. The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia who was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal – the Democrats say ‘Please don’t call them animals. They’re humans.’ I say they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals [Emphasis Added]

The Biden Campaign was quick to take the remarks entirely out of context to make it seem Trump was referring to all “immigrants” as animals. The @BidenHQ x account clipped the video to only show Trump saying, “The Democrats say ‘Please don’t call them animals. They’re humans.’ I say they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals.”

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

The text of the tweet clearly misquotes Trump by using the word “immigrants” in place of “them.” By “them,” Trump was referring to illegal immigrants who are alleged murderers. Just moments before, Trump said, “We want to get the border closed, and we want to have people come into our country, but come in legally.”

It appears Slotkin was silent about Garcia’s killing for seven days before calling it a “domestic violence homicide” while appearing on CNN’s The Situation with host Wolf Blitzer on March 29.

Ruby Garcia's murder is a horrible tragedy. But Donald Trump isn't coming to Michigan next week out of concern for her — he's coming to turn her death into a political performance for his own benefit. For all his talk about the border, Trump and his allies *blocked* a bipartisan… pic.twitter.com/b88ygVJ7y7 — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) March 30, 2024

“It’s a terrible, horrible, gruesome death on top of a number of domestic violence incidents we’ve been having in that area, but… the former President is coming to sort of make this a political event for himself,” she said.

What Slotkin failed to mention is that Garcia’s alleged murderer, Ortiz-Vite, was deported under the Trump administration in September 2020, months before Trump left office, and later illegally regained entry to the United States.

Trump Tuesday charged that Ortiz-Vite regained entry to the United States under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We threw him out of the country, and Crooked Joe Biden took him back, and let him back in and let him stay in, and he viciously killed Ruby,” Trump said.

What is more, Slotkin “voted to effectively stop the Laken Riley Act by voting against the rules for consideration of the bill” in March, the Midwesterner’s Bruce Edward Walker noted. After the rule passed, she voted for the legislation.

Slotkin’s fundraising email comes as she was just two points ahead of Michigan’s leading Trump-backed Republican senate candidate and former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) in an Emerson College/the Hill poll conducted March 14-18. The poll showed Slotkin at 41 percent and Rogers at 39 percent, with 20 percent undecided.

The survey included 1,000 registered voter respondents and had a credibility interval of ± three percentage points.

This troublesome poll for Slotkin is accompanied by a slew of Michigan polls showing Trump beating Biden. Trump has a 2.8 percentage point lead over Biden in the RealClearPolitics head-to-head average. He leads Biden in four of the six polls included in the average, while they tie in the other two.