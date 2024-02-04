Senate Bill Grants Amnesty to Illegal Aliens in U.S. for 14+ Days or 100+ Miles from Border

The Senate’s pro-migration border bill sets a finish line and a countdown clock for illegal aliens to achieve amnesty.

“If you’re an illegal alien who makes it 100+ miles inside the US, or you last longer than 14 days, congratulations! This bill allows you to roam free,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), an attorney and member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The text Bishop references reads, “[t]he border emergency authority shall only be activated as to aliens who are not subject to an exception under paragraph (2), and who are, after the authority is activated, within 100 miles of the United States southwest land border and within the 14-day period after entry.”

This means any illegal alien who makes it further than 100 miles from the border or evades capture for 14 days will not count towards the triggering of the declaration of an emergency, nor would they be subject to the additional enforcement mechanisms triggered — if Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas chooses — when that limit is reached.

The bill text reads that the Secretary of Homeland Security “shall activate the border emergency authority if during a period of seven consecutive calendar days, there is an average of 5,000 or more aliens who are encountered each day; or on any 1 calendar day, a combined total of 8,500 or more aliens are encountered.”

