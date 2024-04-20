Gallup Survey: Most Americans ‘More Enthusiastic’ to Vote in 2024 Election than Previous Years

Most Americans are “more enthusiastic” to vote in the 2024 presidential election in November than in previous years, a Gallup survey found.

The overall survey found a “slight majority more fired up to vote than usual,” as 54 percent said they are “more enthusiastic” to vote in 2024 than in previous elections.

About four in ten, 41 percent, said they are “less enthusiastic,” producing a net enthusiasm of 13 percent. However, enthusiasm has been higher in years past. In February 2008, ahead of the presidential election between the late John McCain and Barack Obama, 62 percent reported feeling “more enthusiastic” to vote, and, in April 2020, 56 percent reported feeling “more enthusiastic” to vote ahead of the matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In May 2016, ahead of the matchup between Hillary Clinton and Trump, a plurality, 48 percent, reported feeling “less enthusiastic” to vote.

On average, 50 percent have felt “more enthusiastic” to vote, so, technically, the current figures are higher than the average from years past.

Nevertheless, Gallup found that there is a “close connection between Americans’ voting enthusiasm and their view of whether either Joe Biden or Trump would make a good president”:

About two-thirds of those who say only Biden (67%) or only Trump (69%) would make a good president are more enthusiastic about voting than usual. However, this drops to 24% among those saying neither candidate would be good. Seventy-one percent of Americans in this group feel less enthusiastic about voting.

RELATED — Van Jones: Dems Worried Presidency Too High-Stress for Grandpa Biden



Further, 59 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners reported feeling “more enthusiastic” to vote in 2024 compared to 55 percent of Democrats and Democrat leaners who said the same. For greater comparison, Republican enthusiasm for feeling “more” motivated to vote stood at 51 percent in 2016 and 62 percent in 2020.

The overall survey was taken March 1-20, 2024, among 1,015 adults. It has a ± four percent margin of error.

The survey comes as Trump continues on the campaign trail, generating large crowds and drawing visible, enthusiastic supporters, who are vocal about their support for the former president. This was on full display during a recent stop in Atlanta, Georgia, where Trump chatted with supporters and bought milkshakes and chicken for everyone at Chick-fil-A.

In one video, a black woman tells Trump, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump. We support you.” He then gives her a hug as onlookers clap and cheer:

Milkshakes for everyone at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia pic.twitter.com/9kWnLpgGTv — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 10, 2024