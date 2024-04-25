Axios Admits Majority Supports Donald Trump’s Mass Deportations

A majority of Americans favor the mass deportations of illegal migrants, establishment media site Axios admitted Thursday.

Four in 10 Democrats also favor mass deportations, Axios outlined in an article that did not link to the “Axios Vibes” survey of 6,251 adults that was conducted by The Harris Poll.

Four in 10 Latinos and blacks also support mass deportations, according to Axios, which helps to explain why President Donald Trump is gaining support among those voters.

The Axios article was headlined: “Exclusive poll: America warms to mass deportations.”

Axios did not release the poll numbers, so hiding the precise share of Americans who oppose Trump-style mass deportations.

“I was surprised at the public support for large-scale deportations,” Mark Penn, chairman of The Harris Poll and a former pollster for President Bill Clinton, told Axios.

But the Axios poll result matches prior polls that try to discover Americans’ private concerns on the hot-button, establishment-pushed issue. Those private concerns are emerging into the public — despite intense social pressure from corporate-run media — as President Joe Biden imports more legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants than the number of births in the United States.

EXCLUSIVE POLL: Americans are open to Trump's harshest immigration plans. Half — including 42% of Democrats — say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, per a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. https://t.co/fXPKxpGlQj pic.twitter.com/UIWn2SRKn7 — Axios (@axios) April 25, 2024

The Axios report also provides only a partial explanation for why a majority of Americans support mass deportations:

When asked to identify their greatest concern around illegal immigration, Americans most frequently cited: Increased crime rates, drugs, and violence (21%). The additional costs to taxpayers (18%). Risk of terrorism and national security (17%).

The Axios report does not mention the huge economic damage caused by migration’s impact on wages, rents, housing prices, and corporate investment.

Axios also claimed the poll shows that Americans support legal migration. In reality, many polls show that Americans like individual immigrants and want to like America’s history of immigration — but privately prefer far lower levels of legal and illegal migration.

For example, almost 70 percent of Americans say the U.S. would benefit from new curbs on migration at the southern border, according to an Economist/YouGov February poll of 1,671 citizens. A 54 percent majority of Americans say immigration under President Joe Biden is making life harder for all Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos October poll of 4,415 adults.

However, migration is strongly backed by the federal government — and by some GOP leaders. Migration helps wealthy coastal investors and government agencies to gain as the government extracts more cheap labor, government-funded consumers, and room-sharing renters from developing countries.

“The D.C. media class lives in a bubble,” responded Christina Pushaw, a former spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

They don’t have to experience the suffering caused by mass illegal immigration. Middle-class, working class Americans bear the brunt of the evil open-border ideology forced upon our country by the same elites that @axios serves.

“Americans support much stiffer border/immigration policies than just simply common-sense #HR2,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) tweeted in response to the Axios poll. “Yet, the GOP-led U.S. House just allowed Chuck Schumer to get everything he wants for Ukraine & ZERO border … with a (checks notes) 48 (D) – 3 (I) – 49 (R) makeup. ‘Razor-thin’ indeed,” he added.

But the Axios report was slammed by Todd Schulte, the pro-migration president of Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us lobby group.