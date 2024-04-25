Former President Donald Trump said sarcastically he will remove “lethargic” for the list of insults of former Attorney General Bill Barr, after his “wholehearted endorsement.”

Trump posted on Truth Social late Wednesday:

Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him “Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy” (New York Post!). Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word “Lethargic” from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!

Barr, who served as Trump’s second attorney general, has since bashed the former president after leaving office. However, he recently said he would vote for the “Republican ticket.”

Barr was asked on April 18 on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” whether he would support Trump in 2024.

Barr responded, “I’ve said all along given two bad choices, I think it’s my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country. And in my mind, I will vote the Republican ticket. I will support the Republican ticket.”

