State Sen. John McGuire (R-56) has taken a commanding lead over U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in the GOP primary for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, according to an internal poll from McGuire’s campaign.

The poll, conducted for the campaign by Battleground Connect and first shared with Cardinal News, shows McGuire leading Good 45 percent to 31 percent, marking a major shift since December. Another 24 percent are undecided.

McGuire, who served as a Navy SEAL and started a small business when he returned to Virginia, has surged 21 points since the December Battleground Connect poll reported by the Virginia Star, while Good has lost 15 points of support since then. This marks a 36-point swing in five months toward McGuire and away from Good. McGuire’s campaign also provided that poll to the Star.

McGuire campaign spokesman Riley Bloch told Cardinal News in a statement that “[t]he results of this survey show what we already know — people are demanding better than Good.”

“Bob Good has alienated almost every segment of the party, not the least of which is the Trump base, by backstabbing President Trump and refusing to support him at the time of these unconstitutional, political indictments,” Bloch added.

Notably, Good backed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. This came after Trump endorsed Good in his unopposed primary in 2022. After DeSantis dropped out of the race following a second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses, Good switched his endorsement to Trump.

McGuire, who has ardently supported Trump, called Good a “Never Trumper since Day 1” in an email after the congressman switched his endorsement to Trump, as CBS 19 news reported.

“Now Bob Good has come groveling back to Trump in order to save his own hide – friends, don’t trust him,” he added.

While Trump has not weighed in on the race with one of his highly influential endorsements, McGuire, who has the backing of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani, has been photographed with Trump at several events over recent months.

I had a great conversation with President Donald J Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week. I can’t wait to win this VA 05 primary and help Trump win Virginia in the General so we can Make America Great Again! #Trump2024 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/dSdC13e9GE — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) April 1, 2024

It was my honor to join THOUSANDS of America First Patriots tonight at the Donald J. Trump for President Rally in Richmond, VA! If you were there or watching, you heard me say: It’s time for Nikki Haley to DROP OUT! President Donald J. Trump is our last hope for the USA. pic.twitter.com/9tYsHGVROV — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) March 3, 2024

It was a huge honor to speak with President Donald J. Trump “Big Don” in Iowa & help his campaign to Save America. Trump is going to win “bigly!” The best thing for Virginia and the USA is to get Trump reelected & end these anti-American extremist Biden policies. #MAGA #America pic.twitter.com/kxE2X6Ezob — John McGuire (@JohnMcGuire4VA) January 15, 2024

The poll sampled 504 likely GOP primary voters from May 2-5, and the margin of error is ± 4.4 percentage points.