The CIA prevented the DOJ from questioning Kevin Morris as a witness in its probe of Hunter Biden, IRS whistleblower emails obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee show.

Morris, a Hollywood lawyer who lent Hunter $2 million with “no ulterior motive” to satisfy IRS debt, was apparently involved with the CIA in August 2021. The DOJ could not speak with Morris “as a witness” in its probe of Hunter based on CIA direction, according to previously unreleased, sensitive information gathered by IRS special agent and current whistleblower Gary Shapley.

“So Hunter Biden’s sugar daddy — the weirdo who paid off Hunter’s tax bills and paid for his lawyers and apparently bankrolled Hunter’s documentary — is a CIA asset?” Sean Davis, CEO of the Federalist questioned on X. “Which means the CIA has been protecting Hunter the whole time?”

Shapley detailed the emails in a sworn affidavit in May:

During a recurring prosecution team conference call in or around late August 2021, Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Lesley Wolf told the team that she and DOJ Tax Attorney Jack Morgan had recently returned from the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where they had been summoned to discuss Kevin Morris. AUSA Wolf stated that they were provided a classified briefing in relation to Mr. Morris and as a result we could no longer pursue him as a witness. Investigators probed AUSA Wolf, but since her briefing was classified and she was apparently sanitizing it to an unclassified form to share over an open phone line, she did not elaborate with more information. She reiterated more than once that they were summoned to the CIA in Langley concerning Mr. Morris, and that because of the information provided there, he could not be a witness for the investigation.

AUSA Wolf proudly referenced a CIA mug and stated that she purchased some CIA “swag” at the gift shop while she was there. It is unclear how the CIA became aware that Mr. Morris was a potential witness in the Hunter Biden investigation and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate. It is a deviation of normal investigative processes for prosecutors to exclude investigators from substantive meetings such as this.

Morris is a key individual in the Biden family orbit. He donated to President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and helped Hunter enter the art business, a market known for corruption. Morris took control of Hunter’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, as Breitbart News first reported in April 2023. BHR Partners has about $3 billion currently invested around the world, its website says.

Morris allegedly quit shelling out money for Hunter’s legal defense in May. Since meeting in 2019, Morris has paid Hunter’s IRS debts and reportedly lent him a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees.

In 2023, the DOJ indicted Hunter for alleged gun and tax violations. It did not charge Hunter with violating FARA or sex trafficking.

Hunter’s gun-related trial is set for June 3 in Delaware. Hunter refused to accept a plea deal laid out by prosecutors in July after negotiations fell apart upon judicial scrutiny.

The plea deal afforded Hunter the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time. In addition, Special Counsel David Weiss included a separate “diversion agreement” that gave Hunter immunity from potential and future tax charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

