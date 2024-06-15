Elliot Page Says Despite Feeling ‘Trans Rage’ and ‘Trans Anxiety,’ Being Transgender Is a ‘Richer’ Life Experience

Transgender actor Elliot Page, formerly actress Ellen Page, recently shared reasons that transgender people are “lucky” and says that since becoming a trans male, life has become a “richer” experience.

Page came out as transgender in 2020, and then underwent a double mastectomy in 2021 to live life fully as a male, and now says that the decision was the right one.

“I love being trans because I love trans people. I feel so lucky to have had this experience in my life, what it’s offered me and what it’s given me, how much it’s taught me, and the community it’s allowed me to connect to,” Page told Grammy winning singer Sam Smith on his podcast, The Pink House.

Page added that being transgender is an “awesome life hack,” and insisted that what was once “intolerable” is now “thrilling.”

“I get to have this whole brand new experience, where it could be something that would just be trivial to people, that to me is just so thrilling and exhilarating,” Page continued.

Page admitted sometimes feeling things like “trans rage,” “trans anxiety,” and “trans fatigue,” but overall the feeling of peace prevails.

“I was really worried in the sense that I never thought I’d get to feel the way I feel now. I feel very lucky about being trans. It does make you do painful but important and crucial work on yourself, sitting in the discomfort, the pain, asking difficult questions. All these things that I know have made my life richer,” Page added.

In one experience of mood swings, Page recounted breaking out in tears while traveling to Lisbon to film An Avocado Pit.

“I remember I got emotional at one point, started to cry because I thought: ‘This is how people feel when they go traveling’. This is how people feel. They are present and it’s stunning and they’re connected to their surroundings,” Page recalled.

Page has stepped up activism since fully transitioning.

In September, the Umbrella Academy star said it was important to open people’s minds to the gay agenda.

Page also reportedly insisted that acting awards need to be “gender-neutral.”

Several major awards, including the Oscars, already dumped categories such as “Best Actress” to be more neutral, and Page agrees with the trend.

“Yeah, it seems like a good idea,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And, again, this sort of unusual aspect of that being the only category, right, where that sort of happens? So, hopefully, we start moving beyond that degree of binary thinking.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston