Serena Williams Offers Caitlin Clark Support Amid Bullying by WNBA Vets: ‘They Can’t Do What You Do’

Serena Williams says that the “negativity” extended to Caitlin Clark is from those who can’t do what she does. The tennis legend also urged Clark to continue to do what she’s doing.”

Williams’ docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. While speaking to reporters at the festival, Williams was asked what advice she had for Caitlin Clark, specifically when dealing with the negativity and bullying she has encountered in the league.

“I just love that she tried to stay grounded and that she doesn’t … look at her social [media],” Williams told the AP. “I get it. I don’t either. And I think it’s so important to continue doing what she’s doing.”

Williams added, “And no matter what other people do, if people are negative, then it’s because they can’t do what you do … basically. And hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

“If people are negative it’s because they can’t do what you do”

-Serena Williams praises Caitlin Clark in an interview#WNBA pic.twitter.com/eIyhPtJKOF — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 14, 2024

Williams is not alone in highlighting the jealousy factor regarding Clark’s treatment on the floor. Earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal said on his podcast that Clark’s rough treatment stemmed from “professional jealousy.”

Clark has been on the receiving end of brutal treatment from WNBA vets this year. Most notably, two weeks ago, Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter sent Clark crashing to the floor with a vicious, blindside hit.

Chennedy Carter bumped Caitlin Clark for an away from the play foul 😳 "That's not a basketball play," Clark told ESPN on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/udTMmWFVyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2024

Clark and the Indiana Fever will rematch Chennedy Carter and the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon.

On the season, Clark is averaging 15.6 points and six assists per game.