Kevin Morris Claims ‘No Ulterior Motive’ in Giving Hunter Biden Millions

Hunter Biden’s Hollywood lawyer, Kevin Morris, told the House impeachment inquiry on Thursday that he had “no ulterior motive” in mind when he developed a financial relationship with Hunter Biden.

Since meeting in 2019, Morris paid Hunter’s IRS debts and reportedly lent him a total of $4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees.

Morris also took control of Hunter’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, Just the News reported in October, confirming Breitbart News’s exclusive in April. BHR Partners has about $3 billion currently invested around the world, its website says.

“My only goal was and is to help my friend and client,” Morris told investigators. “In this country, there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need with no ulterior motive.”

Morris is a slick businessman. He runs a successful law firm that launched in 1996, representing A-list celebrities, such as Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Scarlett Johansson. He also wrote and produced documentaries and helped negotiate a South Park deal for $900 million.

The entertainment lawyer is also at the center of Hunter’s career of painting modern art, an occupation connected to the art market known for corruption. Morris helped Hunter forge a framework to sell art to anonymous buyers through a dealer with ties to the Chinese art market. Morris was also involved in Hunter’s 2021 controversial memoir. Both Morris and Hunter Biden are represented by the same agents, the New York Post reported.

As a longtime Democrat donor, Morris met Hunter in 2019 after the Hollywood lawyer donated to then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Morris later earned the reputation of Hunter’s “sugar brother” and “fixer.”

“I did not and do not have any expectations of receiving anything from Hunter’s father or the Biden administration in exchange for helping Hunter, nor have I asked for anything from President Biden or his administration,” Morris promised investigators.

“I have loaned Hunter money to help him through his difficulties,” Morris continued. “When needed, we each have had attorneys separately advise us on these transactions. I am confident Hunter will repay these loans.”

It is unknown how Hunter will repay Morris for the alleged loans. Hunter’s career was predicated on influence peddling the “Biden brand” to foreign businessmen, according to Biden family associate Devon Archer. In turn, the Biden family members made millions, but Hunter appeared to spend all his money on illicit activities instead of paying his taxes, a Justice Department tax indictment says.

Along with legal troubles, Hunter is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. Hunter’s legal defense against both the Justice Department and congressional probes could cost more than $100,000 per month, legal experts told Breitbart News.

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

