President Joe Biden exhibited awkward behavior during a D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France, on Thursday, appearing to try to sit on a nonexistent chair and seemingly departing precipitously, prompting speculation about why.

“Awkward,” the Republican National Committee’s account posted on X, along with a clip of Biden stooping and reaching behind him as if he were preparing to sit:

Another clip showed Jill Biden escorting the president out as a band played, with French President Emanuel Macron remaining to shake hands with World War II veterans on the stage Biden had just departed:

The awkward behavior prompted jokes online.

Biden Drops First Bomb On Normandy In 80 Years https://t.co/IQ5lRkjMFd pic.twitter.com/JAsWzDKoXO — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 6, 2024

Another clip appeared to show Biden asleep, while others around him had their eyes open:

He's just resting his eyes pic.twitter.com/DPKYN1Vq07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

According to a pool report, Biden may have also “stumbled slightly” as he departed Marine One later in the day.

“POTUS looked like he maybe stumbled slightly at top (please check video) – and checked the railing,” the pool report said.

Biden’s bizarre behavior comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the president appeared to be “slipping” in closed-door meetings with officials and lawmakers.

According to the report, which was based on interviews with more than 45 people — Republicans and Democrats — over several months, during these meetings, Biden mumbled and spoke so softly people struggled to hear him, closed his eyes for so long people wondered if he had “tuned out,” and had to read from notes to make “obvious points.”

“These people who keep talking about what a dynamo he is behind closed doors—they need to get him out from behind closed doors, because I didn’t see it,” Sen. James Risch (R-ID) told the paper.

