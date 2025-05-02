Prince Harry has lost his legal fight for security protection in the United Kingdom, the news coming after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, said they had no plans on moving their family back to Britain.

The prince said in a recent interview there was many disagreements between him and some of his relatives, but he has since forgiven them, ABC News reported Friday.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” he stated.

His father, King Charles III, has been battling cancer. Harry claimed his father was not speaking to him, therefore, engaging in a prolonged legal fight was something he did not want to do because he has no idea how much longer the king has to live.

The ABC article continued:

The U.K. judge’s ruling on Friday marked an end to a legal challenge from Harry stemming from a 2020 decision by the U.K. government that denied his family automatic taxpayer-funded police protection while in Britain, after he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped away from their roles as senior working royals. Harry’s security situation will now remain as is, where he is provided state-funded police protection on a case-by-case basis when he visits the U.K.

In April, the prince’s lawyer claimed he had been treated unfairly when his British security detail was revoked, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The report also said Harry “has bucked royal family convention by taking the government and tabloid press to court, where he has a mixed record.”

In 2023, he lost a legal bid to allow him to pay the United Kingdom for additional police protection when he visited his home country, per Breitbart News.

“Such a demand however was rejected by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which claimed that allowing the British royal to do so would set the precedent that wealthy people could simply ‘buy’ protection from UK police not available to the masses,” the outlet said.

According to Breitbart News, Harry and his wife Meghan said in December they had found their “forever home” in the United States and did not plan to move back to Britain in the near future.

“Despite ruling out a return to a Royal working life, Harry still shows no desire however to relinquish his title, its privilege, and place as fifth in the line of succession to his father King Charles III,” the Breitbart News report said.