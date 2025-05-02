Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) savings have reached an impressive $160 billion, according to the latest update on the official DOGE website.

DOGE currently has taxpayer savings — which include “asset sales, contract/lease cancellations and renegotiations, fraud and improper payment deletion, grant cancellations, interest savings, programmatic changes, regulatory savings, and workforce reductions” — at an estimated $160 billion. This comes down to about $993.79 of savings per taxpayer.

Over the last week, DOGE has provided updates on taxpayer savings via the cancellation of wasteful contracts, terminating 179 in a two-day time span alone. According to DOGE, the ceiling value of these contracts came to $1.87 billion, resulting in a total savings of $280 million. Those contracts included “a $1.8M US Trade & Development contract for ‘energy and climate advisory services’, a $207k HHS consulting contract for a ‘grant writing workshop’ and an $89k Treasury contract for a ‘country program manager in Namibia.'”

In another contract update posted on Thursday, DOGE announced the cancellation of 401 contracts with a ceiling value of $2.1 billion and savings of $613 million. One of the contracts terminated was a $276,000 contract for what DOGE described as a “Kenya program coordinator.”

Others included a “$228k Treasury contract for ‘Kenya, Uganda, Namibia and Tanzania cruiser vehicles’, a $24k DHS contract for ‘two day training on equal opportunity in employment’, a $15k DHS contract for ‘Out and Equal workplace advocates’, and a $5.9M DoC contract for ‘environmental consulting support services,'” per DOGE.

DOGE this week also lauded the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its work in terminating 420 grants, resulting in $2.3 billion in savings. One of those grants, coming in to the tune of $150,000, was for “gender lensed curricula designed to be transdisciplinary in the food, agriculture, natural resources and human sciences.” Another was $100,000 for “climate resilience and sustainable agriculture in Ghana,” and another was $361,000 for “‘gender non- conforming, non-binary, two-spirit’ BIPOC farmers in New York.”

As of this writing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stood as the agency generating the most savings, per DOGE, followed by the General Services Administration (GSA) and U.S. Department of Education. Those generating the least savings include the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Veterans Affairs (BA), and the Department of Energy (DOE).

President Donald Trump said DOGE work will “stay active,” even after Elon Musk returns to work with his companies.

RELATED — Trump: DOGE Will Continue Even Whenever Elon Has to Get Back to His Companies