White House Releases ‘Lo-Fi’ Video to ‘Relax/Study To’

The White House released a “Lo-Fi MAGA Video to Relax/Study To,” while promoting several promises President Donald Trump had made, and ones that he had kept.

The video, which was posted to the White House X account, showed a cartoon photo of Trump appearing to sign an executive order at his desk.

In the live video, promises made, such as Trump “immediately withdrawing from the unfair one-sided Paris Climate Accord ripoff,” Trump vowing to sign an executive order that cancelled the “natural gas export ban,” and Trump vowing to “end the green new scam,” among other promises.

The promises made were followed by the promises kept: showing that Trump had withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, Trump signed an executive order ending the “Green New Deal,” and how Trump had ended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the United States military.

The video also highlighted how Trump had promised to protect women’s sports and keep men out of women’s sports and showed how he had kept his promise by signing an executive order entitled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

Another promise made by Trump shown in the video was Trump vowing to “defend religious liberty.” The video continued to feature Trump’s “promise kept” by showing that he had signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office, and how Trump announced at the National Prayer Breakfast that he wanted to create a task force that would “eradicate anti-Christian bias” from the U.S. government.

Several people responded to the video on X, stating how “stuff like this is winning a new generation of voters,” and how the video was “brilliant pr.”

“It’s scary how good the current White House social media team is,” one person wrote on X. “Stuff like this is winning a new generation of voters.”

“This is brilliant pr for our day and age and you can’t convince me otherwise,” another person wrote in a post on X.

“We out here MAGA vibin'” another person wrote.

“Keep this running for the next four years and give this intern a raise!” another person wrote.

“There’s something so peaceful about Making America Great Again” Anna Kelly, the White House deputy press secretary, wrote in a post.