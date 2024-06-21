Coin Toss Determines Donald Trump Will Get Final Word at CNN Debate

Former President Donald Trump will get to speak last at the first presidential debate against President Joe Biden on Thursday, as CNN determined with a coin flip.

Both candidates will have an opportunity to deliver a two-minute closing statement that serves as an elevator pitch and call to action.

Hill reported. The Biden campaign chose to stand to Trump’s left, or from the viewer’s perspective, on the right. The Biden campaign won the coin toss and chose to select where Biden stood on the stage over who spoke last during the debate, thereported. The Biden campaign chose to stand to Trump’s left, or from the viewer’s perspective, on the right.

The debate parameters follow several controversial rules that CNN finalized that favor Biden, his campaign acknowledged.

The agreed-upon rules are:

Two commercial breaks (Likely to benefit Biden)

Campaign staff will not be able to interact with their candidate during the break

No opening statements, two-minute closing statements

Two-minute answer shot clock, one minute for rebuttals

Mics will be muted “except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak” (Likely to benefit Biden)

CNN reported its rules:

The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, according to the network, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time. Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip. Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water. Some aspects of the debate – including the absence of a studio audience – will be a departure from previous debates. But, as in the past, the moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion,” according to the network.

Many independent voters will watch the presidential debate for answers on Biden’s health, inflation, and open borders, according to a Reuters focus group.

The focus group was made up of seven men and eight women from battleground states. Their ages, party affiliations, and races varied. Nine of the individuals “were previous Biden voters” who are not satisfied with his leadership, Reuters reported. Three of those interviewed were not thrilled with Trump but did not consider Biden a legitimate alternative choice.

Biden is scheduled to spend the better part of the week preparing with his former chief of staff to debate Trump. Some Republicans mocked the amount of time needed for his preparation, but others believe Biden should not be underestimated.

“If the leader of the free world needs 7 straight days of continuous uninterrupted rest to stand for one 90 minute debate that tells you all you need to know about his fitness for office,” Trump Senior Adviser Stephen Miller posted on X.

