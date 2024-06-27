Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno will run a statewide advertisement during Thursday night’s debate, underscoring the closeness of President Joe Biden and Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) politics.

The Moreno campaign announced in an emailed press release that the advertisement, “In Tandem,” will run on broadcast, cable, digital, and streaming services during the debate thanks to a six-figure ad buy:

Sherrod Brown is always Ridin' with Biden. pic.twitter.com/NyrD3LlyZY — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 27, 2024

The ad depicts two men, seemingly meant to be Biden and Brown, riding erratically through a Washington, DC, park on a tandem bike. One of the men, who resembles Brown, sits on the back of the bike with a helmet reading, “‘Ridin’ with Biden.'”

“Sherrod Brown voted with Joe Biden 99 percent of the time,” the text at the beginning of the video reads. It then highlights that Biden and Brown have a “[c]ombined 100 years in office” between them.

FLASHBACK — Dem Sen. Brown: ‘I Don’t Reject’ Biden Bypassing Congress on Debt Limit — McCarthy Has to ‘Pay Our Bills’

The video goes on to hit Biden and Brown on border security and illegal immigration, stating the Democrats oppose a southern border wall while simultaneously backing “amnesty for illegals.”

It also underscores that prices are “up 20%” in “Brown & Biden’s economy.”

The ad concludes with a narrator, stating, “Don’t let extreme liberals Sherrod Brown and Joe Biden take America for a ride,” as the pair crashes out of frame.

Moreover, the video promotes the name of a website called JustLikeBiden.com. The website, created by Morwno’s campaign, prominently shows an image of Brown, contending he “is always ridin’ with Biden.”

The website also features a video of Brown, where he states, “Joe Biden’s politics now are not much different from mine, and I think people more and more appreciate the work he does”:

Brown is among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection this year, considering that Ohio has solidified its status as a red state over recent elections.

Former President Donald Trump, who backs Moreno, won the state by roughly eight points in both 2016 and 2020 after it went blue for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Trump’s victories were followed by Republican sweeps in all statewide races in the 2022 midterms.

FLASHBACK — U.S. Republican Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: Trump’s ‘Gonna Be Our Nominee