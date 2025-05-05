President Donald Trump will announce that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft on the National Mall.

Two sources told Axios that the president will reportedly announce the plan at the White House alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the owner of the Washington Commanders.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Washington Commanders and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement for the football team to return home to RFK Stadium, which served home to the Washington Commanders (then Redskins) from 1961 to 1996. The team had been hoping to strike a deal with D.C. to return and restore the stadium to its former glory. Per ESPN:

Terms of the deal have not been announced, though multiple outlets reported earlier this month that the cost would exceed $3 billion. Commanders owner Josh Harris has said he would like to open a new stadium in 2030. Washington has a contract with Maryland to play at Northwest Stadium until early in the 2027 season but can continue playing there until a new stadium is built. The agreement completes a yearslong search by the organization that gained serious momentum once Harris purchased the Commanders from Dan Snyder. Harris, who grew up in Maryland, made it clear on the day he bought the team in July 2023 how much going to games at RFK Stadium meant to him.

Members of the D.C. Council expressed skepticism that public tax dollars would go to restoring the stadium. Still, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the stadium could host major economic boosters like the Super Bowl, the Final Four, or concerts.

President Trump celebrated the deal. “The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C.,” the president said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.