Gingrich: We May Have to ‘Eliminate’ a Number of District Courts to Show We Won’t ‘Tolerate Dictatorship by Judge’

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discussed what he deemed “dictatorship by judge,” referring to the district courts working to overrule President Donald Trump.

Gingrich suggested Trump revisit former President Thomas Jefferson’s efforts to eliminate courts by repealing the Judiciary Act of 1801.

“You know, Newt, last segment I asked you, what is their program?” host Mark Levin said. “And I want to catch myself, we know what their program is. It’s the same old thing. It’s American Marxism. I wrote a whole book on it, so they don’t really want to talk about that, do they? They want to go back to what they always go back to. But is that going to work?”

“Well, we don’t have any evidence it’s going to work,” Gingrich replied. “Look, you have a whole generation growing up, which saw the government lie to it about COVID, and saw the government lie to it about Russia, Russia, Russia; saw the FBI being corrupted, and saw the lies about Afghanistan, etc. So, over in a poll we do at America’s New Majority Project, over 80% of the American people believe the government is corrupt. Now that’s really dangerous in a free society, and what Trump is doing is he’s taking on the corruption. And of course, if you’re on the side that’s been making money by being corrupt, you’re not happy. So a lot of the people that are so-called observers, in fact, are opponents. Their goal is to defeat Trump.”

“The district judges may be the worst, because I think there is no constitutional basis for a district court judge to think that they can become an alternative president, and a lot of these decisions are absurd,” he added. “And the Founding Fathers, you know, Jefferson, eliminated 14 judgeships. He didn’t impeach him. He just eliminated the judgeships, and they went home. And I think that we’re moving towards a point where we may have to eliminate a number of district courts just to communicate that we’re not going to tolerate dictatorship by judge.”

