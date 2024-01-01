Joe Biden’s Top 5 Trips, Tumbles, and Stumbles of 2023

President Joe Biden, 81, found it difficult to stay upright in 2023.

According to his annual physical conducted in February by physician Kevin O’Connor, Biden suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia.

After the diagnosis, Biden began boarding Air Force One’s second, shorter staircase to presumably remain on his feet, since many of his trips and falls involved tall plane stairs.

Below are the top five times Biden publicly fell or tripped:

1) February: Biden fell and caught himself before possibly tumbling down the stairs as he tried to board Air Force One in Poland:

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

2) March: Biden tripped on the steps leading up to Air Force One, potentially putting his 80-year-old body in danger of a severe tumble that could hospitalize him:

🚨 Joe Biden tripped up the stairs on Air Force One — AGAINpic.twitter.com/M4n7MmpEN3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2023

3) May: Biden stumbled down steps while meeting G7 leaders during his foreign trip to the Itsukushima Shrine, where he met Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and other world leaders:

4) June: Biden took a huge fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

He seemed to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later,” according to the White House pool report.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

5) October: Biden tripped and nearly wiped out while walking up a short flight of steps to deliver a speech about global warming and “Bidenomics” in Philadelphia:

Videos of more Biden stumbles are here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.