CBS News Poll: 72% Say Joe Biden Does Not Have ‘Cognitive Health’ to Serve

Seventy-two percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve as president, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Tuesday, up seven points after the debate.

The poll underscores serious doubts among the electorate about Biden’s ability to finish his term.

The poll is one of the first post-debate polls that Democrat operatives and donors will study to determine the total damage to Biden’s candidacy following his debate performance.

Seventy-two percent of voters say Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve, up from 65 percent since June 9.

Among Democrats, 41 percent agree that Biden does not have the “mental” and “cognitive health” to serve, up from 29 percent in June.

Seventy-two percent of voters also believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February.

Among Democrats, 46 percent say Biden should not be running for a second term, up ten points since February.

When pollsters asked why Biden should not run, voters answered:

His age: 86 percent

Decisions he might make in office: 71 percent

His record as president: 66 percent

Ability to campaign effectively: 59 percent

Forty-five percent of Democrats say Biden should quit, confirming previous polling from USA Today in which 41 percent said Biden should quit.

The poll sampled 1,130 registered voters from June 28-29, 2024, with a ± 4.1 percent margin of error.

