Joe Biden’s 5 Ailments Listed in 2023 Annual Physical

President Joe Biden’s annual physical revealed five physical ailments the president suffers from and for which he is being treated, physician Kevin O’Connor reported Thursday.

Notably, the president’s physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center appeared to not include a cognitive exam, though Republican lawmakers have asked for one to be disclosed.

1) Atrial Fibrillation

“Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart. A-fib increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

2) Hyperlipidemia

“Hyperlipidemia means your blood has too many lipids (or fats), such as cholesterol and triglycerides. One type of hyperlipidemia, hypercholesterolemia, means you have too much non-HDL cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol in your blood. This condition increases fatty deposits in arteries and the risk of blockages,” according to the American Heart Association.

3) Astroesophageal Reflux

“Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus). This backwash (acid reflux) can irritate the lining of your esophagus. Many people experience acid reflux from time to time,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

4) Stiff Gait

“After careful analysis of the patient’s history, findings on the detailed physical exam and review of radiologic imaging, the team concluded that much of his stiffness is in fact a result of degenerative (‘wear and tear’) osteoarthritic changes (or spondylosis) of his spine,” Biden’s doctor said.

5) Peripheral Neuropathy in Feet

“Peripheral neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord. This can happen for several reasons, from trauma to infections to inherited conditions. There are also many possible symptoms. Many causes, forms or symptoms of this condition are treatable, but this can vary widely from person to person,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Biden’s aliments were the findings listed by the physician. Dr. David Scheiner, former President Barack Obama’s longtime former personal physician told the Washington Examiner that the White House will not fully disclose Biden’s condition.

Scheiner also noted that Biden’s “gait is not an insignificant factor” and that he should undergo a cognitive exam. “The one thing they don’t check is a careful examination of the mind,” he said. “I don’t think any candidate wants it. They’re afraid they might find something.”

“Biden had an aneurysm repaired. When you do work on the brain, there’s always a little damage done. He’s had that atrial fibrillation — that can sometimes throw off small strokes. They’re leaving a whole area of concern in my mind,” he added.

Despite Biden’s health concerns, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that “we want to be transparent, want to make sure you have the information.”

