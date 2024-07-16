Dozens of House Democrats oppose simply handing President Joe Biden the party’s nomination and reportedly plan to speak out against the president’s status as the de facto nominee.

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump paused Democrat infighting about whether or not Biden should remain the presumptive nominee of his party. Not one Democrat has publicly came out against Biden since the violent attack on Saturday against Democracy, a positive sign for the president.

WATCH — ‘I Won’t Regret It’: Legal Immigrant Tells Republican Convention She Is Switching Vote to Donald Trump:

The pause appears to be ending, however, though it remains unclear if opposition to Biden can cut through the current media cycle of the RNC, Trump’s pick for vice president, and the assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Politico reported the reignited rebellion:

Dozens of House Democrats are organizing a plan to speak out against their own party’s effort to seal President Joe Biden’s nomination sooner than originally planned, which they argue stifles the intense ongoing debate about his candidacy, according to a lawmaker involved in the effort. A drafted letter, circulated by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and obtained by POLITICO, offers the first public signal from Democrats since the weekend’s attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump that scores of their own members remain deeply unsettled about the future of Biden’s candidacy. … The missive from this group of Democrats does not specifically call for Biden to leave the race — and, in fact, specifically states that it represents a “spectrum” of views. Even so, many Democrats who have been privately pleading for more of their colleagues to call on Biden to end his campaign saw this as a potentially watershed moment after weeks of mostly private discussions about the party’s dilemma.

The report comes as the Democratic National Committee plans to move up its technical nominating process to head off any opposition to Biden’s nomination in August, according to multiple media reports Tuesday.

The scheme is the latest maneuver by team Biden to survive the onslaught of calls for him to step aside after the infamous presidential debate. If successful, Biden only has to outlast calls for him to quit for two more weeks.

WATCH — CNN’s King: Democrats “Aggressively” Trying to Push Biden Out Behind Closed Doors:

The president has a strong chance of receiving the nomination in Chicago. After weeks of negative news coverage for the president, the news cycle changed in favor of Biden, who vowed to stay in the race despite his terrible debate performance and later called for unity after the assassination attempt.

Biden will continue to frame Trump as a threat to democracy following the assassination attempt, the New York Times reported Tuesday. The Biden campaign paused its attacks against Trump after the assassination attempt on Saturday, but those attacks are set to resume in Nevada on Tuesday, contradicting Biden’s calls for unity.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.