Kamala Harris Picks Up Endorsements from Four More Democrat Governors

Vice President Kamala Harris has landed four more endorsements from prominent Democrat governors as she appears to be the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination.

Govs. J.B Pritzker (D-IL), Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Tim Walz (D-MN), and Tony Evers (D-WI) all announced their support for Harris Monday morning, a day after President Joe Biden ended his candidacy despite being the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

The endorsements come as jockeying to be Harris’s running mate begins among Democrats, especially governors in midwestern and Rust Belt states. Harris secured the support of Govs. Andy Beshear (D-KY), Roy Cooper (D-NC), Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Josh Shapiro (D-PA) on Sunday. All have been tossed around by commentators and pundits as potential running mates to Harris should she secure the nomination.

“I am proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pritzker wrote in a statement shared on X before immediately attacking Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans just days after Trump was nearly assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“He is a man wholly unfit for the office of the presidency both in character and temperament,” Pritzker said about the former president. “We must defeat him and his MAGA allies at every level this November.”

Pritzker also noted that he had spoken with Harris since Biden’s announcement came down on Sunday.

In her release, Whitmer said she is “fired up to endorse” Harris, who has her “full support.”

She further declared that Democrats “cannot let Donald Trump anywhere near the White House” after attacking him as a “convicted felon who stokes violence.”

Walz simply put out a tweet indicating he had spoken with Harris since Biden’s departure from the ticket and that she had landed his support.

Thanks for the call, @KamalaHarris. You have my full support.



Let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/3HIMDZTcCm — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) July 22, 2024

“Thanks for the call,” he tweeted to Harris. “You have my full support. Let’s go win this thing.”

In his statement, Evers called Harris a “tenacious leader.”

“I’m excited today to endorse Vice President Harris as our nominee for President of the United States,” he wrote, adding, “I’m going to do everything I can” to help her beat Trump.

Though Harris has begun to rack up endorsements, headlined by Biden and the Clintons, she notably has not been backed by former President Barack Obama, Speaker Emereita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at this point.