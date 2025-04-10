Six Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Tour Crash, Including Children

Six people were killed when a helicopter tour carrying a family of five from Spain crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon; three children were on board.

The crash occurred on the Hoboken side of the Hudson around 3:17 p.m. The family of five included two adults and three children, all of whom perished in the crash along with the pilot, bringing the death total to six. Per ABC News: .

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the helicopter was operated by New York Helicopters. Video shared with Eyewitness News appeared to show pieces of the helicopter break apart and crash into the water. Officials say the helicopter hit the water inverted. Four of the victims were declared dead at the scene and two victims were sent to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) believed the helicopter to be a Bell 206 and departed from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

“I watched it fall out of the sky! I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” said eyewitness Dani Horbiak.

“Our hearts go out to the family and those on board,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Spanish Consulate of New York City has reportedly reached out to local authorities to gather information on the deceased individuals.

The crash comes after the horrific crash at Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. that killed 67 people. On Thursday, at that very same airport, a taxiing jet struck a parked plane on the runway when their wings collided.