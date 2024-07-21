PA Gov. Josh Shapiro Endorses Kamala Harris: ‘Patriot Worthy of Our Support’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) issued a statement endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee, noting that she is a “patriot worthy” of having the support of the party and of voters.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Shapiro highlighted that he has known Harris “for nearly two decades” and wrote that “the best path forward” for the party would be to ‘unite behind’ Harris as the party’s presidential nominee.”

Shapiro’s endorsement of Harris comes hours after President Joe Biden announced that it was “in the best interest” of his party for him “to stand down” in seeking reelection. After announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race, he issued another statement that he was offering his “full support and endorsement” for Harris to be the party’s nominee.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades – we’ve both been prosecutors, we’ve both stood up for the rule of law, we’ve both fought for the people and delivered results,” Shapiro wrote. “Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom.”

The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.

“She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro’s endorsement comes as Democrats have been thrown into chaos in the aftermath of Biden’s exit from the presidential race.

Several Democrats such as former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have issued statements of support for Harris to be the party’s nominee.

Other Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), issued statements addressing Biden’s announcement of withdrawing from the presidential race, while not endorsing Harris to be the party’s nominee.

“The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency,” Shapiro added. “The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.”