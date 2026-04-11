Nolte: Media’s Only Motive in Taking Out Eric Swalwell Is to Benefit Democrats

The only reason the corporate media are reporting on the sexual assault allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is the polling coming out of the California governor’s race.

That’s it.

There’s no other reason.

What we have here is another one of those situations where, only after it breaks, do we learn that these allegations were an open secret for years.

So where was the media during all those years?

Well, when Swalwell was useful to the media, when he verbalized and leaked all the lies about Donald Trump that the media wanted an excuse to “report,” the allegations against Swalwell were ignored and covered up.

Below is an admission that everyone knew about Swalwell and had known for a long time, and if everyone knew, you can bet the media knew.

Here’s the media admitting they knew:

Moreover, Democrat activist Cheyenne Hunt began this whisper campaign against Swalwell a week or so ago. Listen to the story of what motivated her, and you can only come to that conclusion…

I was on a launch call for [Swalwell’s] gubernatorial campaign… and very quickly I got messages saying, “Do not talk to that man. Do not send him your phone number, do not add him on Snapchat. You just don’t wanna get involved.” And I was like, “Wow, that’s a pretty forceful reaction. That’s never happened before… Every week it seems like I was hearing more and more from people saying, “You know, friends of mine who had encounters with him and interns he had slept with and stuff that had happened years and years ago, stuff that had happened recently.”

“Every day more and more women came forward. Every single day more people said, ‘I thought I was the only one.’”

Now let’s look at Swalwell’s pretty-pretty-pretty narrow denial…

A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations, and I thought it was important that you see and hear from me directly. These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They’re absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have. They also come on the eve of an election where I’ve been the frontrunner candidate for governor in California.

Then comes this…

I do not suggest to you in any way that I’m perfect or a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those are between me and my wife — and to her I apologize deeply for putting her into this position.

While he is denying the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, it sounds to me — and this is just one man’s opinion — that he is admitting to the claims that he had consensual sexual relationships with staffers.

Assuming that’s true, we just went through six years of a #MeToo movement, a movement heartily championed by the corporate media, where powerful men having sex with their subordinates, including consensual sex, was grounds for being disgraced and wished into the cornfield, banished forever.

Sorry, but only a naïve idiot believes the corporate media was not aware of all this and chose to protect Swalwell because 1) he’s a Democrat and 2) he is utterly shameless in smearing and lying about Republicans, especially President Trump.

But NOW…

NOW that the California governor’s race is on the line… NOW that Swalwell’s candidacy might result in a Republican winning… Only NOW must Swalwell go.

This is the corporate media doing what the corporate media always do… If you want to understand how the media operate, whenever you see the media do something — anything — ask yourself one question: How does this benefit Democrats? To wit…

The upcoming June 2 California gubernatorial primary is not like other primaries. Instead of one Democrat primary winner and one Republican primary winner facing off in the general election, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election… regardless of party. Now go and look at the polls. As you can see, there’s a very real chance two Republicans could win the primary, which would ensure a Republican becomes governor of California.

The media and Democrats cannot allow that possibility, so it’s been decided that Swalwell must be sacrificed. His sacrifice will break the three-way tie between the three top Democrats — Swalwell, Katie Porter, and Tom Steyer — and once Swalwell’s 15 percent support moves to the other two, one or both is certain to go on to compete in the general election, which practically ensures Democrats hold onto California’s governor’s seat.

You see, if Swalwell were polling at 30 percent instead of his current 15 percent, the media cover-up of these allegations would continue because no one would be sweating a Republican sneaking into victory.

But he’s not polling at 30 percent. Early voting begins in a few weeks, and the media knew something ruthless had to be immediately done to protect Democrats, so the media chose to slit their pal’s throat.

Yeah, there’s no small amount of satisfaction in watching this appalling excuse for a human being get his. Trust me, though, this takedown of Swalwell has nothing to do with justice, truth, or protecting women.