Coons: Trump Is ‘Disrespectful,’ of Congress, Many GOP Senators ‘Very Unhappy’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump had been “bluntly disrespectful of Congress,” which is making Republican Senators “very unhappy.”

Coons said, “The administration has been just bluntly disrespectful of Congress and our role representing the American people. President Trump didn’t come out and make a case to the American people before he launched this war, and he didn’t seek our engagement or approval at all. We will have a chance to vote again on a War Powers resolution in this coming week, and I hope there will be some Republicans voting against authorizing this war, because they know it was so ill planned and is so far going so badly. We also will have a chance to vote on whether or not to fund this war. I’m the senior Democrat on defense appropriations, and I won’t provide a backdoor authorization for the war through a defense supplemental.”

He continued, “There are a number of Reagan Republicans who I talked to regularly, who are very unhappy about Trump’s imminent abandonment of Ukraine. The bigger war that was already going for several years was Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine.”

He added, “I’m afraid that Trump is going to come to us and say, now that we’ve used all of our Patriot Interceptors, our ATACMS, our LRASM, all of our sophisticated munitions in this war in Iran, we’ve got nothing more for Ukraine. There’s a number of senior senators who are very upset about that possibility, and I hope they’ll speak out and stand up.”

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