The Atlantic’s Brooks: Media ‘Business Model Is Bashing Trump’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” The Atlantic Staff Writer David Brooks said that, for the media, the “business model is bashing Trump. We know we can get clicks and ratings if we bash Trump enough. So we do it over and over and over and again, without having anything interesting to say half the time.”

MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart said, “I wish people who have written books, people who have gone on air talking about President Biden nonstop, where are they now? Where are those books now that we have a president who has given ample evidence that something is not right? Where are the people who are standing up and saying, you know what, something needs to be done?”

Brooks responded, “Our business model is bashing Trump. We know we can get clicks and ratings if we bash Trump enough. So we do it over and over and over and again, without having anything interesting to say half the time. And, by the way, if we did do everything we could, it wouldn’t make a difference. The people who need to be persuaded are not persuaded by us.”

In the segment, Brooks was also strongly critical of Trump’s posts about Iran and immigration earlier in the week and criticized how the war in Iran has gone.

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