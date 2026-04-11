Cliff Maloney, the CEO of Citizens Alliance, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday he does not “see how” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) “moves forward with a path to win” in California’s gubernatorial race after sexual assault and rape allegations were brought against him.

Speaking with host and Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, Maloney gave Democrat lawmakers “credit” for following “talking points.” Maloney pointed out that after the San Francisco Chronicle released a report from a former staffer who claimed Swalwell had allegedly sexually assaulted her in two separate instances, Democrats such as Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) withdrew their endorsements and called for Swalwell to resign from the gubernatorial race.

“I got to think that this is the end for Swalwell. People are now asking Hakeem Jeffries to tell him to resign from Congress, and to step down immediately. I don’t see how he moves forward with a path to win when it comes to statewide in California, let alone his own congressional reelect, if he was to try to jump back sometime in the near future. These are credible allegations,” Maloney said.

“If you read what these women are saying, this is not some random bimbo on Twitter. This is not some person just saying, ‘Hey, this might’ve happened, and it might’ve been him.’ These are real allegations from real staffers, real people, and he’s under fire right now.”

Boyle spoke about how this was “explosive stuff” that was coming out, and how the Democrat establishment was “freaking out” that former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) would end up being the nominee on the Democrat side, now that these allegations are coming out. Maloney pointed out the “hypocrisy” of Swalwell, and how for years Swalwell has gone after President Donald Trump and Republicans, labeling them “hypocrites.”

“You see these accusations, and allegations, and it’s like, look in the mirror, dude. This guy is not a good person,” Maloney said, adding that these are “allegations, not proven yet.”

“Let’s pray that Katie Porter is the nominee for governor — I mean for Steve Hilton’s sake. Anybody, anybody is hoping — that has any sense of sanity, is hoping that Katie Porter is the nominee. I mean, that’s the one chance you have to lose California for the Dems.”