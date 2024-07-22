Report: Kamala Harris Secures Support Among Enough Delegates to Become Democrat Nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has been coasting toward the Democrat Party nomination in the wake of President Joe Biden dropping from the race, earning enough delegates to shore up support.

Biden exited the race on Sunday and immediately endorsed Harris, which prompted waves of support and endorsements from top Democrat officials and fundraisers. According to an Associated Press (AP) survey, several delegations met late on Monday to “confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California.”

“By Monday night, Harris had the support of at least 2,471 delegates, according to the AP tally of delegates, more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP,” noted the outlet.

Harris told campaign staff in Delaware on Monday that she has confidence her new team will perform well, adding that it is her “intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” promising to “unite our Democratic Party, to unite our nation, and to win this election.”

“Our fight for the future is also a fight for freedoms,” she said. “The baton is in our hands.”

Chairman Rusty Hicks said 75 to 80 percent of the state’s delegation was on a call Monday and expressed unanimous support for Harris.

“I’ve not heard anyone mentioning or calling for any other candidate,” Hicks said. “Tonight’s vote was a momentous one.”

The AP stopped short of calling Harris the presumptive nominee due to the fact that “the convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats go through with a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Harris campaign raised “$81 million in donations within 24 hours, setting a fundraising record”:

Harris’s campaign revealed that more than 888,000 “grassroots donors” had contributed, according to Axios. Out of this number, 60 percent were reported to have been first-time donors during the 2024 presidential election. Another 43,000 people had vowed to make recurring donations to Harris’s campaign.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, said in a statement that the team is “seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election.”

